Hush Reaches Market Cap of $477,804.96 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Hush has a market capitalization of $477,804.96 and $64.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hush has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for $0.0458 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

