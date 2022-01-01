Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Huntsman continues to benefit from its investment in downstream businesses and differentiated product innovation. It is committed to expand its downstream specialty and formulation businesses. It is shifting its methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) business from components to differentiated systems that have higher margins. Acquisitions are also expected to offer significant synergies. The integration of Demilec into its Polyurethanes business delivers considerably higher and stable margins. The company expects to achieve around $135 million of annualized savings and acquisition integration synergies by mid-2023. It remains focused on generating healthy cash flows and has a strong balance sheet. Back by its cash flow, it continues to lower debt levels while returning cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Huntsman from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.62.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.23. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $35.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 36,169 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Huntsman in the second quarter worth $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

