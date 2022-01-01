Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stake Lessened by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,141 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,416 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 44.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 11.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 240,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 25,196 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 75.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 270,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 116,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 37.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,253,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,151,000 after purchasing an additional 614,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.14.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 20,824 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $334,225.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 67,826 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,088,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 343,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,503,706. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.19.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

