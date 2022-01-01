Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF)’s share price rose 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.22 and last traded at $2.22. Approximately 51,893 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 549% from the average daily volume of 8,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

HNTIF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hunting in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hunting in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hunting in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88.

Hunting Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Well Construction; Well Completion; Well Intervention; and Exploration and Production. The Well Construction segment offers connection technology equipment, drilling tools, and electronics for the drilling phase of wells.

