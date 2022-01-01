HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Given a €146.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €146.00 ($165.91) price objective on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of HBH stock opened at €132.50 ($150.57) on Wednesday. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €69.70 ($79.20) and a fifty-two week high of €132.60 ($150.68). The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €117.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of €103.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.77.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

