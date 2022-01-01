Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) (LON:HZD) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $44.05

Shares of Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) (LON:HZD) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 44.05 ($0.59) and traded as low as GBX 22.42 ($0.30). Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) shares last traded at GBX 22.50 ($0.30), with a volume of 1,658 shares.

The company has a market cap of £36.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 44.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 42.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98.

About Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) (LON:HZD)

Horizon Discovery Group plc, a cell engineering company, engages in the design, manufacture, and application of gene editing and gene modulation tools in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Screening, Research Reagents, Diagnostics, and BioProduction segments.

