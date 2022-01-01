Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Receives C$54.29 Average PT from Analysts

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$54.29.

HCG has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Home Capital Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Home Capital Group from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Home Capital Group stock traded down C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$39.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,747. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16. Home Capital Group has a 12 month low of C$29.11 and a 12 month high of C$46.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.27.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$139.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Home Capital Group will post 5.2600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

