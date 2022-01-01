High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.76% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “High Tide Inc. is a retail-focused cannabis corporation enhanced by the manufacturing and distribution of consumption accessories. High Tide Inc. is based in CALGARY, AB. “

Get High Tide alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of High Tide from $8.75 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of High Tide from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of High Tide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of High Tide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

NASDAQ:HITI opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. High Tide has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $13.29. The firm has a market cap of $252.89 million and a P/E ratio of -70.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HITI. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of High Tide during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of High Tide during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of High Tide during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of High Tide during the 2nd quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of High Tide during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on High Tide (HITI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.