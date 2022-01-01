Hiblocks Reaches Market Cap of $30.84 Million (HIBS)

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One Hiblocks coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hiblocks has a total market cap of $30.84 million and approximately $96,982.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00058418 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,701.14 or 0.07898212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00074164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,740.19 or 0.99743311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00053742 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007907 BTC.

Hiblocks Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

