Herold Advisors Inc. Invests $26,000 in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,450 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 54.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $25.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.68. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.34.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.14%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.39.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

