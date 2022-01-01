HEROcoin One Day Volume Reaches $99,613.00 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.47 million and approximately $99,613.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00042827 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007055 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin (PLAY) is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

