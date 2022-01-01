Hedera Hashgraph Trading Down 7.8% Over Last Week (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.74 or 0.00233846 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00036309 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003546 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00031018 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.62 or 0.00503900 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00083015 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

