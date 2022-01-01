Head to Head Review: FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT)

Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) and FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Generex Biotechnology and FibroGen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generex Biotechnology $2.66 million 2.84 -$33.33 million ($0.52) -0.12 FibroGen $176.32 million 7.41 -$189.29 million ($2.33) -6.05

Generex Biotechnology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FibroGen. FibroGen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Generex Biotechnology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.7% of FibroGen shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.2% of Generex Biotechnology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of FibroGen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Generex Biotechnology and FibroGen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generex Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A FibroGen 1 8 1 0 2.00

FibroGen has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 109.22%. Given FibroGen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FibroGen is more favorable than Generex Biotechnology.

Volatility and Risk

Generex Biotechnology has a beta of -2.77, indicating that its share price is 377% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FibroGen has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Generex Biotechnology and FibroGen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generex Biotechnology N/A N/A -46.13% FibroGen -75.62% -58.92% -26.22%

Summary

FibroGen beats Generex Biotechnology on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Generex Biotechnology

Generex Biotechnology Corp. is an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. It builds new kind of healthcare company, which provides support to physicians in an MSO network, and ongoing relationships with patients to improve the patient experience and access to optimal care. The company was founded by Rose C. Perri on September 4, 1997 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer. The company was founded by Thomas B. Neff on September 29, 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

