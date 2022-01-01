Head to Head Review: Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) & United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB)

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) and Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares United Bancorporation of Alabama and Commerce Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancorporation of Alabama 30.77% 16.75% 1.71% Commerce Bancshares 38.97% 15.93% 1.62%

This table compares United Bancorporation of Alabama and Commerce Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancorporation of Alabama $45.85 million 2.44 $12.17 million N/A N/A Commerce Bancshares $1.38 billion 6.08 $354.06 million $4.43 15.52

Commerce Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancorporation of Alabama.

Dividends

United Bancorporation of Alabama pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Commerce Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Commerce Bancshares pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Commerce Bancshares has raised its dividend for 53 consecutive years. Commerce Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

United Bancorporation of Alabama has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commerce Bancshares has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.6% of United Bancorporation of Alabama shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of Commerce Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Commerce Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for United Bancorporation of Alabama and Commerce Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancorporation of Alabama 0 0 1 0 3.00 Commerce Bancshares 3 1 0 0 1.25

Commerce Bancshares has a consensus target price of $66.97, suggesting a potential downside of 2.58%. Given Commerce Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Commerce Bancshares is more favorable than United Bancorporation of Alabama.

Summary

Commerce Bancshares beats United Bancorporation of Alabama on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Bancorporation of Alabama

United Bancorp of Alabama, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of United Bank. It provides commercial banking services in Baldwin, Escambia, Monroe, and Santa Rosa counties through its bank subsidiary. The company was founded on March 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Atmore, AL.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth. The Consumer segment includes the retail branch network, consumer installment lending, personal mortgage banking, and debit & credit bank card activities. The Commercial segment provides corporate lending, including the small business banking product line within the branch network, leasing, international services, and business, government deposit, and related commercial cash management services, as well as merchant and commercial bank card products. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate tax planning, advisory and discretionary investment management and brokerage services. The company was founded on August 4, 1966 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

