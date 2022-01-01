Head to Head Contrast: Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) vs. AG&E (OTCMKTS:AGNUQ)

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) and AG&E (OTCMKTS:AGNUQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ubiquiti and AG&E’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ubiquiti $1.90 billion 10.09 $616.58 million $9.43 32.52 AG&E N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ubiquiti has higher revenue and earnings than AG&E.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.3% of Ubiquiti shares are owned by institutional investors. 90.1% of Ubiquiti shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of AG&E shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ubiquiti and AG&E, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubiquiti 1 0 1 0 2.00 AG&E 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ubiquiti presently has a consensus price target of $248.00, indicating a potential downside of 19.14%. Given Ubiquiti’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ubiquiti is more favorable than AG&E.

Profitability

This table compares Ubiquiti and AG&E’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubiquiti 31.44% -1,302.04% 66.25% AG&E N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ubiquiti beats AG&E on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc. is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its trademarks include the U logo, UI, airMAX, airFiber, mFi, EdgeMAX, UniFi, AmpliFi, and UFiber. The company was founded by Robert J. Pera in October 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About AG&E

AG&E Holdings Inc. is a global distributor and manufacturer of liquid crystal display (LCD) video monitors and other related parts. It distributes products for gaming machine manufacturers, casinos, coin-operated video game manufacturers, and other display integrators markets. AG&E Holdings Inc., formerly known as Wells-Gardner Electronics Corporation, is headquartered in McCook, Illinois.

