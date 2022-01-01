Head to Head Analysis: Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) vs. Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) and Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Flowers Foods and Sovos Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flowers Foods 0 5 0 0 2.00 Sovos Brands 0 0 11 0 3.00

Flowers Foods presently has a consensus target price of $26.20, suggesting a potential downside of 4.62%. Sovos Brands has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.60%. Given Sovos Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sovos Brands is more favorable than Flowers Foods.

Profitability

This table compares Flowers Foods and Sovos Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flowers Foods 5.10% 19.97% 8.48% Sovos Brands N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Flowers Foods and Sovos Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flowers Foods $4.39 billion 1.32 $152.32 million $1.04 26.41 Sovos Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Flowers Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Sovos Brands.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.4% of Flowers Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sovos Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Flowers Foods shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Flowers Foods beats Sovos Brands on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr. and Joseph Hampton Flowers, Jr. in 1919 and is headquartered in Thomasville, GA.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands Inc. is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es. Sovos Brands Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

