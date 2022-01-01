Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing therapies for rare neurological disorders. Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.is based in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HRMY. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.60.

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $42.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 213.21 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.95. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $45.20.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $80.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.30 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 71.05% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 35,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $1,498,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,585 shares of company stock valued at $4,940,081. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $872,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $316,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 293.0% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 21,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 496.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 276,981 shares in the last quarter. 48.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

