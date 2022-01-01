Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 2,537 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Comerica were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Comerica by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total value of $50,168.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $64,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,066 shares of company stock worth $1,588,810 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.20.

Shares of CMA opened at $87.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.48. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.78 and a 12 month high of $91.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.42 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 33.42%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

