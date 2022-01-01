Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases 123 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $1,585,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter.

IWF opened at $305.59 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $226.77 and a 1-year high of $311.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $300.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.54.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

