Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.22 Million Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 69.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,039 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diodes in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 95.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Diodes during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Diodes by 16,480.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Diodes by 29.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes stock opened at $109.81 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $113.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.07.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Diodes news, Director C H. Chen sold 6,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $670,717.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $133,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,697 shares of company stock valued at $10,475,764 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut their price objective on shares of Diodes to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.