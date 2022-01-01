Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,514 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 204 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.78.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $244.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.41 and a twelve month high of $249.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total value of $1,639,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 7,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total value of $1,758,726.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,694 shares of company stock worth $9,006,440 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.