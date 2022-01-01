Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,550 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Primerica by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Primerica by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $153.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.42. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.84 and a 12 month high of $179.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98. The business had revenue of $693.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.09 million. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.06%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 17th that permits the company to repurchase $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.83.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $221,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $521,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,390,985 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

