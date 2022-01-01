Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HMSNF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Societe Generale cut Hammerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.50.

Shares of HMSNF opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47. Hammerson has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $0.63.

Hammerson Company Profile

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

