Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) CFO Sells $27,414.24 in Stock

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) CFO Jason Krom sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $27,414.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of HOFV opened at $1.52 on Friday. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77.
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1,822.32% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%. The company had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter.
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.
