Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) CFO Sells $27,414.24 in Stock

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) CFO Jason Krom sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $27,414.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of HOFV opened at $1.52 on Friday. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1,822.32% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%. The company had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 163.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the third quarter worth $287,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 9,985 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the second quarter worth $50,000. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

