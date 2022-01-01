Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Trading 117.3% Higher

Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF)’s stock price traded up 117.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 84,962 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 57,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of -635.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13.

About Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF)

Grown Rogue International, Inc operates as a seed to experience cannabis brand. Its products include flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and extracts, including shatter, wax, oil and sugar, which are categorized according to desired user experiences: relax, optimize, groove, uplift and energize. The company was founded on November 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

