Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,350 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,045 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,509,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,503 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,263,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,380,697,000 after acquiring an additional 194,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,112,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,361,979,000 after acquiring an additional 999,997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,452,426 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $673,935,000 after acquiring an additional 88,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,215,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $522,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

ROST opened at $114.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.62 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.95 and its 200 day moving average is $116.25. The stock has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

Several brokerages have commented on ROST. Truist Financial began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Cowen downgraded Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.15.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

