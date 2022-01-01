Griffin Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $226.01 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $189.60 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.82.

