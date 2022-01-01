Griffin Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $262.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 80.69, a current ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.91 and a 52 week high of $288.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.72 and a beta of 1.47.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.80 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 138.57%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.33.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $101,408.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $27,842.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,158 shares of company stock valued at $176,768. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

