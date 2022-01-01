Griffin Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Appian were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkwood LLC grew its position in shares of Appian by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 14,958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Appian by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,319,000 after buying an additional 14,770 shares during the last quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Appian by 112.5% during the second quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Appian by 49.1% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Appian by 67.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Appian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Appian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.57.

Appian stock opened at $65.21 on Friday. Appian Co. has a 12 month low of $62.91 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, Director Michael G. Devine purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.19 per share, for a total transaction of $26,476.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $295,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,619 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

