Griffin Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of NIO by 124.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 38.6% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 50.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.06.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $31.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.64.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

