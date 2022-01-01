Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys 711 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 1.0% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GS. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.81.

NYSE GS opened at $385.52 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.00 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $129.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $396.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

