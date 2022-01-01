Griffin Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 100,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in Ares Capital by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 13,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARCC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.84.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC opened at $21.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.13. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.32.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.