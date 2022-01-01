Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $29.79

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.79 and traded as low as $28.79. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at $30.02, with a volume of 1,776 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Great-West Lifeco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

