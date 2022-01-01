Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is a regionally accredited provider of online postsecondary education services focused on offering graduate and undergraduate degree programs in its core disciplines of education, business, and healthcare. In addition to its online programs, it offers programs at its traditional campus in Phoenix, Arizona and onsite at the facilities of employers. “

Separately, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $85.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.58 and its 200 day moving average is $86.08. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $115.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.47.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $206.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.64 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 123.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter worth about $85,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

