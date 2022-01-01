Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,669 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Globe Life worth $22,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 41.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 343.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.20.

Shares of GL stock opened at $93.72 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.25 and a 1 year high of $108.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 10.69%.

In other Globe Life news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $625,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,492 shares of company stock worth $1,011,977 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

