Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Stock Position Raised by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.39% of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $665,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SOCL stock opened at $53.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.04. Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF has a twelve month low of $51.86 and a twelve month high of $79.00.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Funds - Global X Social Media ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Funds - Global X Social Media ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.