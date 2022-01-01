Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.67

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.67 and traded as high as $5.15. Glencore shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 20,816 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLCNF. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $429.00 price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

