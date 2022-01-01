Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Receives C$53.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$53.88.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GIL shares. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$53.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$59.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of TSE:GIL traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$53.63. 162,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,718. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.40 billion and a PE ratio of 16.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$51.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$47.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.91. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of C$31.72 and a one year high of C$54.73.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$915.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 3.4900001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 9.46%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

