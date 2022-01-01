Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gentherm Inc. is a developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. The Company offers heated seating, climate seating, electronics, and cables for the automotive markets. It is also building thermoelectric generators to capture the heat and convert it into electricity for various applications in automotive, industrial, and materials sectors. Gentherm Inc., formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated, is based in Northville, Michigan. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.14.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $86.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.63. Gentherm has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.32.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gentherm will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $173,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,747 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 17.5% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 376,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,430,000 after buying an additional 56,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,151,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the third quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 49.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

