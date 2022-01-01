Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.00% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic solutions in metabolic and liver related diseases. The company’s lead products include Elafibranor, Nitazoxanide and TGFTX1 which are in clinical stage. Genfit SA is based in Loos, France. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Genfit to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Genfit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genfit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Genfit stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 98,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Genfit has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $7.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genfit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Genfit by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 27,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Genfit by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares in the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.

