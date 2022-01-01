Frax Market Cap Reaches $1.80 Billion (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 1st. Frax has a total market capitalization of $1.80 billion and $50.75 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Frax has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00059403 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,715.71 or 0.07846607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00074720 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,335.27 or 0.99959680 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00053981 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007900 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,800,574,682 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

