Fractal (FCL) Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Fractal has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $218,134.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fractal has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00058284 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,696.11 or 0.07816370 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00074486 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,221.57 or 0.99862173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00053893 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007785 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

