Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.18.

Several research firms have issued reports on FBHS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $106.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $80.40 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,627,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,357,483,000 after purchasing an additional 96,781 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,739,000 after purchasing an additional 193,638 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,903,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,198 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,870,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,183,000 after acquiring an additional 583,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,512,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,694,000 after acquiring an additional 27,064 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

