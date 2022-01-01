Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Position Reduced by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,920 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,548,000. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Fortinet by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Fortinet by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,192,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.73.

Shares of FTNT opened at $359.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a PE ratio of 108.25, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $334.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.31 and a twelve month high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,863 shares of company stock worth $6,257,004. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

