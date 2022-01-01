Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 716 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG stock opened at $2,893.59 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,699.00 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,925.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,799.57.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,712.93, for a total value of $6,714,501.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,173 shares of company stock worth $447,749,927 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

