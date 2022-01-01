Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $45.85 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 860,563 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 27,843 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.9% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $45,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 508,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,117,000 after acquiring an additional 94,064 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 68,395 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 80,187 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 64,497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 31,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $51.78. The company had a trading volume of 151,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,796,381. The company has a market cap of $210.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

