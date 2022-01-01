Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $333,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,819 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHM stock opened at $80.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.00. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $66.48 and a 52 week high of $83.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.