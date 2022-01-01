Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $3.94 Million Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 85,415 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in V.F. by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 64,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 96,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,336,000. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. raised its position in V.F. by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 148,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.79.

Shares of VFC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,103. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $65.34 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.67 and a 200 day moving average of $75.52. The company has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.31%.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

