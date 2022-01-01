ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Stock Price Down 2.1%

ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG)’s share price was down 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.67 and last traded at $26.67. Approximately 116 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 665,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.24.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FORG shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.37 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ForgeRock Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other ForgeRock news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $233,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,617,142.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,185.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ForgeRock Company Profile (NYSE:FORG)

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.