Forbes J M & Co. LLP Purchases 571 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,869 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 2.0% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $15,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 634 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,937 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,246 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,869,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,803. The company has a market capitalization of $160.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $193.14 and a one year high of $251.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.20.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

